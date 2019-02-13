BOISE — A 44-year-old Twin Falls man was sentenced Monday for insurance fraud, Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced.
Tony A. Herschler pleaded guilty in November. On Monday, Senior District Court Judge Thomas Ryan sentenced Herschler to serve three to six years in prison, but suspended the sentence, according to a statement from the AG’s office.
Instead, Herschler will serve three years of probation and 180 days in jail, with 160 days as discretionary. He received credit for time served and is eligible to complete the remaining jail time with community service hours, the statement said.
The court ordered Herschler to pay $880 in restitution to the Idaho Department of Insurance, $1,500 to Liberty Mutual, and court costs.
An investigation revealed Herschler purchased a renter’s insurance policy with Liberty Mutual on Oct. 1, 2016. Eight days later, he filed a claim with the company and stated his room at the Super 7 Motel in Twin Falls had been burglarized and $33,360 in personal property was stolen, the statement said.
He claimed the items stolen included a diamond ring, 10-ounce gold bar, a 1798 silver dollar, two 1917 George Washington dollar notes, a PlayStation 4 and 147 games, according to the statement.
Liberty Mutual later discovered many of the video games reported stolen hadn’t yet been released to the public.
Deputy Attorney General Jessica Cafferty in the Special Prosecutions Unit prosecuted the case. The Idaho Department of Insurance investigated.
Once again, a slap in the hand! Remember this scum bags name. DO NOT hire this dishonest snake.
$33,000 in assets and he's living in a motel like that one.
