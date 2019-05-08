BOISE — A Twin Falls man was sentenced Monday for insurance fraud, Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced Wednesday.
A jury found Brian McFadden, 42, guilty March 5. On Monday, Fifth District Court Judge Roger Harris sentenced McFadden to serve three to five years, but suspended the sentence and ordered him to serve four years of probation instead.
McFadden will also be subject to a drug and alcohol evaluation. The court will determine a restitution amount May 28.
An investigation revealed McFadden purchased auto insurance from Esurance on June 5, 2017, Wasden’s office said in a statement. Four days later, McFadden filed a claim with the company and stated he had been in a collision June 6.
During the crash, McFadden totaled his Ford truck and sustained injuries. He also struck another vehicle, injuring the driver and rendering that vehicle a total loss, the attorney general’s office said.
Esurance investigated and found the accident occurred June 2, three days prior to the policy’s purchase.
Deputy attorney general Jessica Cafferty prosecuted the case. The Idaho Department of Insurance investigated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.