Police Lights
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS PHOTO ILLUSTRATION

BOISE — A Twin Falls man was sentenced Monday for insurance fraud, Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced Wednesday.

A jury found Brian McFadden, 42, guilty March 5. On Monday, Fifth District Court Judge Roger Harris sentenced McFadden to serve three to five years, but suspended the sentence and ordered him to serve four years of probation instead.

McFadden will also be subject to a drug and alcohol evaluation. The court will determine a restitution amount May 28.

An investigation revealed McFadden purchased auto insurance from Esurance on June 5, 2017, Wasden’s office said in a statement. Four days later, McFadden filed a claim with the company and stated he had been in a collision June 6.

During the crash, McFadden totaled his Ford truck and sustained injuries. He also struck another vehicle, injuring the driver and rendering that vehicle a total loss, the attorney general’s office said.

Esurance investigated and found the accident occurred June 2, three days prior to the policy’s purchase.

Deputy attorney general Jessica Cafferty prosecuted the case. The Idaho Department of Insurance investigated.

