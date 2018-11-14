BOISE — A Twin Falls man will serve 13 1/2 years in federal prison after police said they found illegal drugs and guns in his car.
Fred Zapata Paiz, 29, was sentenced in U.S. District Court on Thursday on two counts of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Police began investigating Paiz after he was involved in a car accident in Twin Falls in July 2017, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Police found a loaded .40 caliber pistol, $670 and a digital scale inside his car, and more than 8 ounces of methamphetamine on the scene nearby.
Paiz was not allowed to possess firearms because of a previous felony conviction for possession of controlled substances.
He was arrested on a warrant in October 2017, when police officers in Gooding found over 6 ounces of methamphetamine, a loaded 9mm pistol and $2,200 in his car.
Paiz pleaded guilty in June, according to court documents.
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls Police Department, Gooding Police Department, Gooding County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives all contributed to the investigation.
