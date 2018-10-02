TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man accused of sexually abusing drunk teenagers has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.
James Shaff, 33, was arraigned Monday in district court, where he entered a plea of not guilty to counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16, sexual battery of a minor child, and dispensing an alcoholic beverage to a minor.
A 15-year-old testified at a preliminary hearing in August that Shaff had sex with him multiple times while the teenager was drunk. The boy said he told Shaff when he was sober that he did not want to have sex with him.
Another witness testified that he saw Shaff watch another Twin Falls man, Bryan Thieme, perform a sex act on a drunk 17-year-old boy.
Thieme, 37, was charged with two counts of sexual battery of a minor and one count of dispensing an alcoholic beverage to a minor. He also pleaded not guilty and will face a jury on Jan. 16.
A jury trial for Shaff has been scheduled for Feb. 5.
