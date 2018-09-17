TWIN FALLS — A man accused of sexually abusing drunk teenagers will face a jury in January.
Bryan Thieme, 37, pleaded not guilty Monday morning to two counts of sexual battery of a minor child 16 or 17 years of age, a felony, and one misdemeanor charge of dispensing alcohol to minors.
Thieme was charged in July after several teenage boys told police that Thieme and James Shaff, 33, sexually abused them at Thieme's house.
A 16-year-old boy said at a preliminary hearing last month that he had gone over to Thieme’s house with his girlfriend, who was acquainted with Thieme, and got “black-out drunk” while he was there.
The teenager said he did not remember having sexual contact with Thieme, but another witness who testified said he saw Thieme perform a sex act on the 16-year-old in a room full of seven or eight people.
Another boy, who was 17 at the time of the alleged abuse, testified at the hearing last month that he too went over to Thieme's house several times to drink. The boy said that one morning he woke up naked in Thieme’s bathroom and could not remember what had happened the night before. Thieme then showed him a picture of himself posing naked, the boy said.
The same witness who said he saw Thieme performing a sex act on the 16-year-old also said that on a different occasion he saw Thieme performing a sex act on the 17-year-old while Shaff watched.
Thieme pleaded not guilty to the charges against him Monday morning. He will face a jury on Jan. 16.
If found guilty of at least one count of sexual battery, he could face up to a life sentence in state prison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.