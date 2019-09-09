{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — A man facing 25 counts of sexual exploitation of a child entered a not guilty plea Monday morning.

Steven John Criss, 66, of Twin Falls appeared before Fifth District Judge Roger B. Harris at the Twin Falls County Judicial Annex. His public defender, Doug Emery, entered the not guilty plea on Criss' behalf.

The charges stem from a June incident, where an employee of Cricket Wireless on Blue Lakes Boulevard North contacted police after finding images featuring children under 18 years of age on Criss' phone while transferring files to his new phone.

Police obtained a search warrant for Criss’ Google cloud account, where police found 38,000 photographs and 2,200 videos of child pornography, the report says.

Criss remains in custody on $100,000 bond at the Twin Falls County Jail. A no-contact order has been issued, preventing him from having contact with anyone under 18 years of age.

A five-day trial is set to being Feb. 11, 2020.

