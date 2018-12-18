TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man has pleaded guilty to threatening two people with a gun after demanding money he claimed their family member owed him.
Anthony Anaya, 36, accepted a plea agreement Monday, one day before he was scheduled to go to trial. Anaya will plead guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and criminal solicitation to commit a crime.
Anaya was charged in June after a Twin Falls couple told police Anaya showed up at their home looking for a relative of theirs and pointed a gun at them.
The couple said Anaya claimed the relative owed him money, and told the man to slap the relative for him, according to court documents. The man said he wouldn’t, and told Anaya not to touch the relative.
Anaya said in response that he was going to “knock” the relative’s “teeth down his throat,” the couple told police. When asked to leave the property, the couple said, Anaya refused.
The man said that when he reached for his cellphone, which was sitting on a nearby chair, Anaya pulled out a semi-automatic handgun from his pocket, racked a round, and pointed it at the couple.
Anaya left the house and drove away after he realized the man was calling 911, the couple said.
Police said they later found a handgun in the van Anaya was driving that day. The van contained rounds that matched the round he left at the couple’s home, police said.
When questioned by police, Anaya said the van did not belong to him, according to court documents.
The prosecutor's office is not making any sentencing recommendations as part of the plea agreement, although the state is asking that the sentences for the different charges run at the same time rather than one after another.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 1.
