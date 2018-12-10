Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two young children.

Terry Wayne Shearer, 64, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16, a charge that can carry up to life in prison.

Shearer has admitted to having sexual contact with a 7-year-old and an 8-year-old at different points throughout 2017 and 2018.

“I don’t really know why I did something stupid like that,” he told the court Monday. “I have no excuse.”

The prosecutor’s office recommended that Shearer receive a sentence of 13 years, with five years fixed and eight years indeterminate, but the court is not required to follow that recommendation.

