TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man accused of raping a 16-year-old girl last year pleaded guilty to one count of rape Wednesday.

Vincent Toreph, 23, was charged in April with two counts of rape and one count of sexual battery of a minor child 16 or 17 years old. In exchange for his guilty plea, the state dismissed the sexual battery charge and one of the counts of rape. 

He was arrested after the 16-year-old told police in February that she and Toreph had sex twice last November, according to court documents. When officers questioned Toreph, he said he and the girl had consensual sex two times. 

The victim told police that the first time they had sex, Toreph was drunk and "insisted" on having sex with her after she initially told him no. 

The prosecutor's office has recommended that Toreph serve a minimum of four years and a maximum of 10 years in prison. The court is not bound by that recommendation, however, meaning that Toreph could serve up to life in prison if the judge so chooses.

He will be sentenced Dec. 17. 

