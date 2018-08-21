TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man accused of setting a house on fire and leading police on a chase across the city has pleaded guilty.
Lamont Dewitt, 57, was charged in January 2017 with eluding a police officer, unlawful possession of destructive devices or bombs, and two counts of first-degree arson.
He pleaded guilty Monday to two of those charges — eluding a police officer and one count of first-degree arson — under an Alford plea, which applies when a defendant accepts a plea agreement but does not admit to committing the crime.
“I think that they’ve probably got enough evidence that no matter what happens, I’m probably going to be found guilty,” Dewitt said at a court hearing.
According to a police affidavit from Dewitt’s arrest, he was heard yelling threats before throwing something at a house that started a fire. Residents of the house put the fire out quickly, and no one was injured.
A car chase down Blue Lakes Boulevard North ended at Falls Avenue East and Eastland Drive North when police deployed spike sticks. Officers reportedly found several bottles containing flammable liquid inside Dewitt’s car.Legal proceedings in the case were delayed so that Dewitt could undergo a mental evaluation to determine whether he was capable of understanding the trial proceedings and assisting his attorney in his defense. In November 2017, the court ordered Dewitt committed to a mental health facility to receive treatment.
At the hearing Monday, Dewitt said he remembered a police car following him through the city, but did not recall committing arson.
“That’s the mental health aspect of this,” defense attorney Lupe Rodriguez said. “He doesn’t quite remember everything. It’s spotty.”
Rodriguez said Dewitt plans to submit an application for mental health court.
As part of the plea agreement, prosecutor’s office has agreed to recommend a minimum of eight years and a maximum of 12 years in prison. The defense will ask for a lesser sentence at an upcoming sentencing hearing.
The court will not impose any sentence greater than the state’s recommendation, Judge Ryan Thomas said.
Dewitt will be sentenced Nov. 26.
