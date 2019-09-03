{{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — A Twin Falls man has pleaded guilty to possessing stolen firearms in U.S. District Court.

Jim Thorpe was indicted in the U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho on two counts of possession of stolen firearms in April. The indictment lists 10 stolen weapons police say Thorpe had in his possession in December 2018.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Thorpe appeared before Judge Dee V. Benson on Aug. 21 and entered a guilty plea for count one of the indictment, according to court records.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 7.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments