TWIN FALLS — A man facing multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child has pleaded guilty.

Alberto Ramos-Gaeta, 36, appeared before Fifth District Judge Benjamin Cluff on Monday for an arraignment, at which time his defense attorney, Kevin Shupperd, announced his client would accept a plea deal.

Ramos-Gaeta was charged in July with 10 felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child after an investigation by the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit. The months-long investigation involved tips about videos uploaded on the internet that were traced to Ramos-Gaeta.

A search warrant was issued for Ramos-Gaeta’s Facebook account, his vehicle, his cellphone and his Twin Falls home. Files found during that search led to his arrest.

Shupperd read the plea agreement to Cluff, which requires Ramos-Gaeta to plead guilty to three of the 10 counts; the others will be dismissed.

Ramos-Gaeta will receive no more than an eight- to 15-year prison sentence, according to the agreement.

During Cluff's preliminary questioning to ensure Ramos-Gaeta understood the process, the judge said Ramos-Gaeta could be deported and would not be allowed to return to the U.S.

Ramos-Gaeta remains in custody at the Twin Falls County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 10.

