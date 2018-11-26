TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man accused of beating and threatening people with a shotgun has pleaded guilty to two felony charges.
Gary Lynn Gaither, 43, could serve up to 50 years in state prison for counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Gaither is accused of drunkenly hitting a woman with the butt of a shotgun in the early morning hours of Aug. 19. Defense attorney Brad Calbo said Monday that Gaither doesn't remember the incident, but does not doubt that it happened.
"He was highly intoxicated during this incident and has practically no memory of it whatsoever," Calbo told the court.
Police officers were called to Bellevue Court in Twin Falls that night for reports of a man yelling in the street with a shotgun, according to court documents. A woman came out of a nearby house and told officers that Gaither hit her on the head with the buttstock of the shotgun, causing what police described as "significant injuries," while she was outside smoking a cigarette with her sister.
The woman's sister told police Gaither started yelling vulgar names and obscenities at the two women before coming out of his house with a gun and pointing it at them, saying he was going to kill them.
One neighbor, also outside smoking a cigarette at the time of the alleged attack, said he heard Gaither tell his neighbors he was going to kill them and saw the woman lying on the ground in a puddle of blood, according to court documents.
Gaither faces up to 30 years in prison for the aggravated battery charge and up to 20 years for the aggravated assault charge.
The state has not recommended a specific sentence for Gaither as part of the plea deal, but will ask that Gaither serve his sentences for the two charges at the same time, not one after the other.
He will be sentenced Feb. 11.
