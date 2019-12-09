{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — A man accused of assaulting a woman and stabbing a man in August pleaded guilty Monday to three felonies in Twin Falls County District Court.

Richard M. Guerrero, 35, of Twin Falls, was charged with felony aggravated battery after police said he stabbed a man who intervened when Guerrero was in a physical altercation with a woman.

Guerrero stabbed the man three times during an Aug. 11 fight in the 400 block of Gardner Avenue, police said.

He was also charged with misdemeanor battery against the woman, two counts of intimidating a witness and four counts of violating no-contact orders.

Guerrero pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery and two counts of intimidating a witness — all felonies — and one count of misdemeanor battery in Judge Benjamin J. Cluff's courtroom.

Guerrero also served an eight-year prison term for a 2008 attempted murder charge, Deputy Prosecutor Peter Hatch told the court.

Photos: Magic Valley Most Wanted

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments