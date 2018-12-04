BOISE — A Twin Falls man was involved in a three-car crash Tuesday on Interstate 84 in Boise, Idaho State Police said in a statement.
Russell P. Davidson, 46, was driving east at 1:15 p.m. when he crossed into another lane and hit a car driven by 68-year-old Tim E. Fitzsimonds of Lewiston, ISP said. Fitzsimonds then hit a third car, driven by Mones Petit-Frere, 35, of Tampa, Fla.
All three drivers were wearing seat belts and no one was injured, ISP said, although one lane of I-84 was blocked for 45 minutes.
