PICABO — A Twin Falls man was involved in an armed standoff with police Friday afternoon, the Blaine County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
A three-hour standoff in Picabo temporarily shut down Idaho Highway 20 and ended in a peaceful surrender from 29-year-old Dillon Dugger, the sheriff's office said.
The incident started when police were called to the Silver Creek Convenience Store at 10:06 a.m. and found Dugger across the street in a park with a handgun.
Eighteen law enforcement officers from the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Idaho State Police, the Bellevue Marshal’s Office, the Sun Valley Police Department and the Twin Falls Police Department assisted in the standoff.
Dugger eventually surrendered and was taken into custody with no injuries, the sheriff's office said.
"This was a very tense situation," Sheriff Steve Harkins said in a statement. "We are thankful it ended peacefully for all involved."
A spokeswoman for the sheriff's office declined to provide further details about the incident when reached for comment Friday.
