TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man accused of sexually abusing a toddler and possessing child pornography was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday.

Matthew Bryant Barnedt, 27, is charged with one count of sexual abuse of a minor under 16, one count of lewd conduct with a child under 16, and thirteen counts of sexual exploitation of a child. 

He was indicted Wednesday and appeared in felony magistrate court Thursday. 

Barnedt is accused of sexually abusing a 3-year-old child and possessing or accessing 13 sexually explicit videos of underage children.

Police say the abuse happened sometime between December and March. 

Barnedt has been jailed on a $500,000 bond. He will be arraigned Sept. 10.

