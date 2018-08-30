TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man accused of sexually abusing a toddler and possessing child pornography was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday.
Matthew Bryant Barnedt, 27, is charged with one count of sexual abuse of a minor under 16, one count of lewd conduct with a child under 16, and thirteen counts of sexual exploitation of a child.
He was indicted Wednesday and appeared in felony magistrate court Thursday.
Barnedt is accused of sexually abusing a 3-year-old child and possessing or accessing 13 sexually explicit videos of underage children.
Police say the abuse happened sometime between December and March.
Barnedt has been jailed on a $500,000 bond. He will be arraigned Sept. 10.
