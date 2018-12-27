BOISE — A Twin Falls man facing sexual abuse accusations locally has been indicted on separate federal child pornography charges.
Bryan Thieme, 37, is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of children, one count of possession of child pornography and one additional charge under a statute that applies to registered sex offenders who commit felony offenses involving a minor.
Thieme was already required to register as a sex offender after he was convicted in California in 2015 of federal child porn charges.
According to court documents, Thieme in April knowingly “employed, used, persuaded, induced, enticed, coerced, attempted and conspired to employ, use, persuade, induce, entice, and coerce” a minor to engage in sexually explicit behavior for photographs and videos knowing that the images would be shared.
He is also accused of possessing child pornography on his cellphone.
Meanwhile, Thieme faces charges of sexual battery of a minor child 16 or 17 years old in Twin Falls County, where officials said he sexually abused drunk teenagers in May. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges and will face a jury on Jan. 16.
He was indicted on the federal child pornography charges Dec. 12, according to court documents.
