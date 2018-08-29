TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man has been found guilty of raping a 15-year-old boy he met on Craigslist.
Tod Lee Weber, 51, was charged with rape under a statute where the victim is younger than 16 years old and the defendant is 18 or older.
Weber was arrested in July 2017 after the boy told police Weber raped him sometime during the previous fall or winter after the two met online. The boy said they began texting each other when the teen responded to an ad Weber posted on Craigslist.
The teenager said he told Weber that he was 16 before the two had sexual contact; Weber claimed in a text message exchange that the boy told him he was 18. But the question of whether Weber knew the teen was underage is ultimately irrelevant, deputy prosecutor Peter Hatch told a jury Wednesday.
"There is a reason why the law makes it legally impossible for young people... to consent," Hatch said. "The reason is while a young teen may have the impulses of an adult, the desire for autonomy and freedom of an adult, they don't have the judgment of an adult. They are vulnerable."
The teenager told police that he and Weber agreed to meet at the Chevron gas station at Washington Street and Addison Avenue. From there, Weber took the boy to his house, according to a police affidavit. The boy said he was under the impression at the time that the two were only meeting to "get to know one another."
Once they arrived at Weber's house, Weber asked the boy to perform a sex act on him, the boy said, according to the affidavit. The boy complied but then told Weber he did not want to have sex with him. Weber proceeded to rape him.
Months later, after the teenager reported the incident to police, he sent Weber a text message at the investigating detective's request, telling Weber that he was thinking of telling his parents about "what happened" that day.
"I'm only 16 and I told u that and I said no" before sex, the teenager told Weber in a text, according to the affidavit.
"What? You told me you are 18," Weber responded. Webster also said he "honestly did not know" that he and the boy had sex that day.
"If I new you were 16 I would have never invited you to my house or talk to you," Weber said in the same text. "I asked you a few times about your age."
In closing arguments Wednesday, defense attorney Daniel Dean Taylor called into question some aspects of the teenager's story, including the boy's apparent confusion over the exact timeline of the events — the 15-year-old said the incident happened in winter, while another witness testified to seeing the pair together at the Chevron gas station in late summer or early fall. Taylor also questioned whether it would have been physically possible to have sex in the position that the victim described.
"The story doesn't make sense," he said. "There's too many holes in it."
Hatch countered that the defense's points were "just smoke and mirrors," and said some discrepancies in the victim's accounts of what happened were to be expected.
"Not only had it been months" between when the incident occurred and when it was reported to police, "but it'd been months punctuated by use of alcohol and drugs trying to numb the pain," Hatch said. "Of course some of the details are not going to be perfect."
The jury deliberated for about two hours before returning with a guilty verdict.
Weber will be sentenced Dec. 10.
Hmm. Whether he knew if he was underage or not was irrelevant? I guess it only matters if you're a teacher. And then it doesn't matter at all.
