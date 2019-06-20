TWIN FALLS — A man has been charged with multiple felonies after child porn images were discovered on his cellphone, police said.
Steven John Criss, 65, Twin Falls, was arraigned Tuesday on 25 counts of sexual exploitation of a child. His bond was set at $100,000.
An employee of Cricket Wireless on Blue Lakes Boulevard North contacted police after Criss exchanged his old cellphone for a new one, according to a police report. While transferring data from the old phone to the new phone, the employee discovered the images, which featured children under 18 years of age, the report says.
A police officer responded to the call and viewed the images. Criss’ identity was confirmed by a sales receipt and store camera video.
Police obtained a search warrant for Criss’ Google cloud account, where police found 38,000 photographs and 2,200 videos of child pornography, the report says.
Criss remains in custody at the Twin Falls County Jail. A no-contact order has been issued, preventing him from having contact with anyone under 18 years of age.
His preliminary hearing is set for June 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.