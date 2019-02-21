Try 1 month for 99¢
Fish and Game Sample Kokanee

An Idaho Department of Fish and Game logo, photographed in July 2015 at Anderson Ranch Reservoir near Pine.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man has been charged with unlawful hunting after Idaho Fish and Game investigated a report of someone shooting at ducks in a Twin Falls subdivision.

Fish and Game issued Kevin Sterling Hanks a citation and ordered him to appear in court March 19, according to court records. He faces misdemeanor charges of hunting without a license; unlawful taking of game animals, birds or furbearers; a Fish and Game rules violation; and trespassing on private property.

The case was filed Thursday in Twin Falls County Magistrate Court.

“We have probable cause to believe he was trying to take waterfowl,” Regional Conservation Officer Josh Royse said.

According to a statement the department posted on its Facebook page, homeowners in a Twin Falls subdivision heard a gunshot at 9:55 a.m. Jan. 14. Police initially investigated the incident.

“We took over the investigation due to the wildlife related crimes,” Royse said.

Witnesses described a man who they said walked between houses and fired a shotgun toward ducks on a pond. The shooting was in the area around Brookfield Court, where there is a natural stream that runs through a neighborhood.

Waterfowl season was open at the time, Royse said, but shooting is prohibited within city limits. Hanks also did not have the proper licenses or equipment for duck hunting, he said.

Fish and Game does not get many reports of waterfowl hunting within city limits, Royse said.

“Typically, most people recognize that’s not a very good idea.”

