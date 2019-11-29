TWIN FALLS — A man who police say refused to pay his bar tab is now facing multiple felony charges.
Michael Folmar, 28, was arraigned by Magistrate Judge Calvin Campbell on Friday afternoon at the Twin Falls County Courthouse.
Folmar is charged with three felonies: battery on a law enforcement officer and two counts of removing a firearm from a law enforcement officer. He also is charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing officers and petit theft.
If convicted of the felonies, Folmar could be sentenced to five years in prison and a $50,000 fine for each count.
He is already serving felony probation on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, Twin Falls Deputy Prosecutor Stan Holloway said. Folmar's record also includes felonies from out of state.
The incident began about 1 a.m. Thursday when Folmar attempted to pay his tab at the Klover Klub Lounge on Main Avenue North, according to the probable cause affidavit.
After his credit card was declined, the affidavit said, Folmar refused to pay the tab.
Twin Falls Police responded to the scene and Folmar ran out the door.
When Folmar was caught a few blocks away, he continued to resist, including while officers tried to search him, the affidavit said.
Then, Folmar attempted to grab one of the officer's sidearms and kicked the officer, the affidavit said. When a second officer came to assist, Folmar attempted to grab his sidearm.
Folmar remains in custody at the Twin Falls County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 6.
