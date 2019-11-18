{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — A man charged with multiple felonies could face life in prison if convicted.

Wade Lamont Jones, 46, appeared before Fifth District Judge Roger B. Harris on Monday morning for his arraignment in two separate cases.

In one case, Jones is charged with separate felony counts of possession of methamphetamine, LSD and heroin, two felony counts of grand theft by receiving, possessing or disposing of stolen property, three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and a felony count of destruction of evidence.

Those charges come from a police search of a home in the 600 block of Carriage Lane in July.

In the other case, dating from May, Jones faces felony charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Altogether, Jones is charged with 11 felonies.

Since he is charged in both cases as a persistent violator due to previous felony convictions of burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Jones could be sentenced to life in prison, Harris said.

There is also a minimum sentence of five years in prison if he is convicted as a persistent violator, Harris added.

Jones' attorney, Brad Calbo, requested a continuance, citing that he is working on a "global resolution" of both cases with the Twin Fall Prosecutor's Office.

Jones has yet to enter a plea in either case, and remains in custody at the Twin Falls County Jail.

The hearing was rescheduled for Dec. 16.

