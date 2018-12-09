Try 1 month for 99¢
Jim Nice

Jim Junior Nice

 COURTESY IDOC

BOISE — Jim Junior Nice, who was convicted of murdering his three children in 2005, died in prison Sunday of an apparent suicide, a statement from the Idaho Department of Correction said.

Nice was pronounced dead at 1:50 p.m. from what the statement said appeared to be self-inflicted wounds. The department has asked the Ada County Sheriff’s Office to investigate.

Nice was serving three life sentences for the deaths of his children. He was convicted of killing Justin and Spencer Nice, 6-year-old twins, and 2-year-old Raquel Nice with rat poison and medications.

Police said Nice told them he didn’t want the children to suffer through a divorce. Nice tried to poison himself as well but survived, police said.

In May 2004, a fourth child in the family, 22-month-old Ian Nice, was found drowned in a park. The state temporarily removed the other children from their parents’ custody, but later returned them.

In Nov. 2017, Nice’s cellmate, 52-year-old Glenn Arthur Cox, was beaten to death in their cell. The prison said Nice was a suspect in the case. Cox was serving an eight-year term for felony driving under the influence but would have been eligible for parole after serving a year.

No other information was available Sunday evening.

