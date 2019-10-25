BOISE — A Twin Falls man was convicted of producing child pornography in U.S. federal court last week.
Seth Anthony Johnson, 35, was found guilty by a jury of charges he sexually exploited an 8-year-old girl, using her to produce explicit images, doing so while required to register as a sex offender, and possessing child pornography, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Bart Davis.
The trial ran from Oct. 15 to 18 before Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye.
Johnson was arrested in November 2017 after federal agents from Homeland Security and the U.S. Marshals Service discovered child pornography on his cellphone, court records indicate. An eight-month investigation identified the 8-year-old victim and proved Johnson has created the images using his cellphone.
Johnson faces a maximum of life in prison on the charges.
