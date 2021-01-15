Twin Falls man charged with sexually abusing neighbor children

TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man has been charged with sexually abusing children in his neighborhood.

Edward Tucker, 58, was arraigned Friday in Twin Falls County court on two counts of sexual abuse of a minor and two counts of lewd conduct with a child younger than 16.

Police began investigating in November when a counselor reported the suspected abuse to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Police said the children's father became suspicious when one of his children, a 10-year-old, came home from Tucker's house, became reclusive and refused to talk. The 10-year-old disclosed the abuse to their grandmother about a week later.

The child described numerous instances of abuse by Tucker having happened from in the past two years.

Police interviewed Tucker at the Twin Falls Police Department on Dec. 7. He denied the abuse, but said the children were in his home sometimes for hours and played games like tag, court records said. He also described attending community events and family dinners with the children's family.

Police said Tucker was scheduled for back surgery the next day and was set to rehabilitate at home for the next several weeks.