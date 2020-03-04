Twin Falls man charged with sexual exploitation of a child

TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man was arrested Tuesday and charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a child, the Idaho attorney general's office said.

Julio Trejo, 45, was arrested by the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and booked into the Twin Falls County Jail, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said in a Wednesday statement.

He faces six counts of possessing or accessing child sexually exploitative material.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, Idaho State Police, Boise Police Department and the Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office assisted with the arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

Photos: Magic Valley's Most Wanted

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0