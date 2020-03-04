Twin Falls man charged with sexual exploitation of a child
0 comments
breaking

Twin Falls man charged with sexual exploitation of a child

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man was arrested Tuesday and charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a child, the Idaho attorney general's office said.

Julio Trejo, 45, was arrested by the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and booked into the Twin Falls County Jail, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said in a Wednesday statement.

He faces six counts of possessing or accessing child sexually exploitative material.

The Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, Idaho State Police, Boise Police Department and the Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office assisted with the arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

Photos: Magic Valley's Most Wanted

Court, courtroom, judge, gavel, seal

A view of a courtroom in Twin Falls in 2013.

 TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News