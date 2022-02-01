Twin Falls man charged with sexual exploitation of a child

TWIN FALLS — Investigators from the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested a Twin Falls man Tuesday on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Jordan S. Crockett, 30, was booked into the Twin Falls County Jail. Investigators said he had sexually exploitative material, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said in a statement.

The Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Rupert Police Department and Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office assisted the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit with the arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

The ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0