TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man is accused of raping an acquaintance while she was intoxicated, then lying to police about the encounter.
Pete Bradshaw, 20, was arraigned on Wednesday on one count of rape. Bradshaw was a member of the College of Southern Idaho's rodeo team for the fall 2018 semester, according to head coach Steve Birnie.
Police began investigating Bradshaw after a 20-year-old woman told police she woke up in Bradshaw's bed March 7 after a night of drinking with him and other friends and discovered that her vaginal area was sore and bleeding. The woman said she did not remember anything that happened the night before, according to court documents.
The woman went to the emergency room, where a sexual assault exam found signs of trauma in her vaginal area. A police search of Bradshaw's home that same day found sheets and blankets with wet bodily fluids on them on the bed.
The following day, Bradshaw sent a message to the victim on Facebook, saying: "I hope you know that nothing happened to you" that night.
Bradshaw initially told police that the woman slept in his bed that night but that there was no sexual contact between them. Later, when police told him that his DNA and the victim's DNA would be compared to the fluids found on his sheets, Bradshaw said he and the victim did have sexual contact.
Bradshaw said, however, that the encounter was consensual and initiated by the victim, who he described as very intoxicated at the time. He told police he did not have an explanation for the message he sent the victim saying that nothing happened.
Based on these factors, police said they felt it was reasonable to believe that the woman wasn't conscious of what was happening at the time, and she was unable to consent.
Bradshaw's bond was set at $5,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 3.
