TWIN FALLS — Police say a Twin Falls man beat a 10-year-old girl when she did the laundry incorrectly and he threatened her with brass knuckles.
David Herrera Gonzalez, 31, was arrested last week at his home and charged with two felony counts of injury to a child. He’s also charged with one felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one misdemeanor count of battery.
According to court documents, the Twin Falls Police Department was sent Thursday night to the emergency room at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center after an on-duty nurse called to report an 10-year-old girl with injuries from possible abuse.
The girl told police Gonzalez had hurt her while he was highly intoxicated because she had not done the laundry correctly. He punched her several times on her side and then put his fingers in her mouth and pulled her jaw towards him. She started to taste blood, the court documents state.
Police found bruising on the girl’s left hip and scratch marks around her nose and lips. A blood clot had developed inside her lower gum line and she had other injuries inside her mouth.
The girl, a relative of Gonzalez, said she’d locked herself in the bathroom but eventually opened the door when Gonzalez yelled at her, court documents state. He had a set of brass knuckles that had pointed metal studs on them in his hand. One of the metal studs scratched her hand, she said.
Gonzalez also hit her several times with a metal rod from a shoe rack that was in the bathroom, the girl said. She told police he’s beaten her at least four other times.
Police seized the brass knuckles when Gonzalez was arrested.
According to online court records, Gonzalez has been previously charged with various alcohol-related crimes and domestic battery. His bail was set at $500,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday.
