TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man accused of hitting a woman with his car and leaving the scene of the accident was arraigned Wednesday.
Gustavo Ceron-Maciel, 28, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in an injury, a felony, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
He was arrested Tuesday after a hit-and-run was reported near Lincoln Elementary School. A woman told police she was walking on the sidewalk on Addison Avenue when a car hit her.
"I flew up in the air and landed on top of the hood," the woman told police, according to an affidavit. She said she "heard the screeching sound of the tires" before feeling the impact, police said.
She was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center with minor injuries, Sgt. Ryan Howe told the Times-News Tuesday. She was "scraped up and sore," Howe said, but an X-ray found no broken bones.
The woman was no longer a patient at the hospital as of late Wednesday afternoon.
A witness who called 911 told police she saw a silver Dodge Charger hit the woman and crash into a chain-link fence belonging to the elementary school. After crashing the car, the witness said, the driver got out, looked around, then drove off.
Using a license plate number supplied by the witness, police traced the car back to Ceron-Maciel, who lived several blocks away from the scene of the crash.
Ceron-Maciel admitted to crashing his car into the fence but said the woman was lying when she claimed he hit her, according to the affidavit.
Police said footage from the elementary school's surveillance cameras showed the Dodge Charger speeding down Addison Avenue before fishtailing and driving onto the sidewalk, where it hit the female pedestrian.
Officers said they could smell alcohol on Ceron-Maciel when he was arrested, according to the affidavit.
He has been jailed on a $50,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Exercise is the best thing with running. I like this sport and practice regularly. thank you for the interesting sharing, help me to understand more.
Ghế giả mây
Ghế nhựa giả mây
Ghế sắt mặt gỗ
Ghế đôn gấp
Ghế xếp inox
Cây treo quần áo
Giàn phơi quần áo
Võng xếp
Ghế xếp thư giãn
bàn ghế cafe
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.