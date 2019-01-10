HAILEY — A Twin Falls man involved in an armed standoff in November in Blaine County has cleared a mental health evaluation and now faces three felony charges, the Blaine County Sheriff's Office said.
Dillon Dugger, 29, was booked into the Blaine County Jail on Thursday on counts of aggravated assault, attempted strangulation and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Police were called to the Rancher's Supply store in Picabo on Nov. 16 after a woman came into the store and said Dugger had attempted to strangle her and put a pistol to her head during an argument, the sheriff's office said. Dugger and the victim were traveling together when their car broke down in Picabo.
Police found Dugger in a nearby park with a handgun, the sheriff's office said at the time. A three-hour armed standoff with law enforcement temporarily shut down Idaho Highway 20 and ended in peaceful surrender.
Dugger was committed to Canyon View Hospital in Twin Falls for a mental health evaluation. A warrant for his arrest in Blaine County was filed on Nov. 30, roughly two weeks after the incident.
