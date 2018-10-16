TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man was arrested on two felony warrants and two new charges after a woman told police a suspicious man approached her and asked for directions to a law office.
Matthew Scott Moore, 31, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of providing false information to law enforcement and resisting or obstructing an officer.
A woman in downtown Twin Falls called police Monday afternoon to report that a suspicious man was on her porch and asked her where he could find a law office, according to an affidavit.
Officers found Moore, matching the description the woman gave, standing outside a law office nearby.
Moore initially told officers his name was “Johnny T. More,” according to the affidavit, but police were able to figure out his real identity by checking the department’s database. The system showed that Moore had two felony warrants for probation violations.
When police told Moore he was under arrest, he ran and was tackled by an officer, the affidavit said.
He was jailed on a $500 bond. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Nov. 27.
