BOISE — A Twin Falls man has been arrested on child pornography charges.
Alberto Ramos-Gaeta, 36, was booked into the Twin Falls County Jail on Monday after an Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit investigation, the Idaho Attorney General's website reported.
Ramos-Gaeta is charged with 10 felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child. A months-long investigation involved tips about videos uploaded on the internet that were traced to Ramos-Gaeta. A search warrant was issued for Ramos-Gaeta's Facebook account, his vehicle, his cellphone and his Twin Falls residence. Files found during that search led to his arrest.
Ramos-Gaeta's initial appearance took place before Judge Benjamin Harmer at the Twin Falls courthouse Tuesday afternoon. His bond was set at $200,000.
A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 2. He remains in custody.
