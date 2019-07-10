{{featured_button_text}}
Scales of Justice

BOISE — A Twin Falls man has been arrested on charges of distributing child pornography.

The Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested Miles P. Barclay, 45, on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Idaho Attorney General.

Barclay allegedly distributed child pornography to an undercover agent, the statement says.

He has been charged in federal court, and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Idaho will be prosecuting the case.

Barclay was arraigned before U.S. District Judge Ronald E. Bush on Wednesday afternoon.

The Twin Falls Police Department, Rupert Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations and Region 5 Probation and Parole Office assisted with the investigation.

