 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Twin Falls man arrested on charges of possessing child pornography
0 comments
breaking top story

Twin Falls man arrested on charges of possessing child pornography

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Domingo M. Zapata

Domingo M. Zapata

TWIN FALLS — A man was arraigned Wednesday in Twin Falls County Court on charges he possessed nine videos showing sexual abuse of children.

Domingo M. Zapata, 27, was charged with possession of child pornography following an investigation and a tip from the FBI, court records said.

On June 9, local police received a case file from the Federal Bureau of Investigations Boise ofﬁce that said a person used an online file storage service to upload videos of child abuse between Dec. 1 and Dec. 4.

Police subpoenaed the storage service and email provider and were able to get a phone number for the person who created the account. From there, police sent a subpoena to the cellphone carrier, which then gave police an address for the phone user.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Duggar family asks for 'prayers' after Josh's child pornography arrest

On June 10, police went to the address and spoke with Zapata, who was named as a person of interest by the FBI because he was a registered sex offender who lived at the suspected address. Court records show Zapata pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual abuse of a child younger than 16 in 2012 when he was 18 years old.

Court records say Zapata gave police his phone number, and it matched the one they previously discovered connected to the videos.

Police said they also contacted Walmart and confirmed Zapata purchased the phone associated with that number.

Zapata's bond was set at $750,000. A preliminary hearing is set for July 2.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildfire closes major Arizona interstate highway

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: What's cooking in Magic Valley jails?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News