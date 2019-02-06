TWIN FALLS — Police were investigating a stabbing on Monday evening when they discovered the victim’s friend had drugs in his car, according to court documents.
Jake Bryan Diaz Deleon, 26, was inside the victim’s Ash Street apartment during the police investigation, according to the documents. Officers found the front door to the residence kicked in and there was a large amount of blood in the apartment. The victim was at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center with multiple stab wounds and had told police that two people broke into his apartment and attacked him.
Diaz Deleon said he had received a phone call from the victim’s girlfriend and had taken the man to the hospital in his car. The police officer on scene said he needed to photograph the interior of Diaz Deleon’s vehicle because it had blood in the passenger seat.
Police had suspicions of drug activity, and a drug dog alerted police to the odor of illegal drugs in Diaz Deleon’s vehicle, according to the documents. Diaz Deleon later admitted to the officer that he had taken a plastic bag from the residence and hid it under the driver’s seat of the vehicle.
Officers were given permission to search the vehicle without a warrant. They found the plastic garbage bag under the driver’s seat. Inside it was a digital scale and multiple bags of heroin, each containing more than 8 grams.
Also in the vehicle was a Springfield 9mm handgun with a magazine loaded with 15 bullets. Diaz Deleon was convicted of possession of a controlled substance in 2014 and is prohibited from possessing firearms, police said.
Diaz Deleon was arrested on a felony charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, felony concealment of evidence, and felony trafficking heroin. His bail was set at $250,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 15.
Detective Brandi Matthews with the Twin Falls Police Department said Diaz Deleon is a friend of the victim and was not directly involved with the stabbing at all. The stabbing is still being investigated.
