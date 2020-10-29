 Skip to main content
Twin Falls man and woman missing, may be in Oregon
Twin Falls man and woman missing, may be in Oregon

TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls woman is missing and may be with her ex-husband, who is also missing.

Emily Nicole Plott, 36, was last seen Oct. 22, while Bryan Jonathan Plott, 34, was reported missing Oct 23. Both are listed as endangered missing people.

According to family posts on Facebook, Emily Plott failed to show up for work and sent a concerning text to her family before her phone was turned off.

Plott drives a new white Honda Fit with Idaho plate 2T DH971.

She has auburn hair, blue eyes and tattoos on both her arms and legs. She is white, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 180 pounds. Bryan Plott is white, 6 feet tall and about 240 pounds. He has blond hair and green eyes.

They may be traveling in a new white Honda fit with Idaho license plate number 2T DH971.

Anyone with information should call Twin Falls Police at 208-735-4357 or call 911.

