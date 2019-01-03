TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man is accused of trying to strangle his girlfriend and was arrested in the C3/CustomerContactChannels parking lot after police got a tip that he had threatened a shooting at her workplace.
Justin D. Bowman, 35, was arraigned Monday in Twin Falls County Fifth District Court on two counts of attempted strangulation, felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor domestic battery (second offense).
Twin Falls police received a call the evening of Dec. 30 from C3’s security officer reporting an employee came to him saying her son "was going to come to the business and kill anyone inside,” according to a police affidavit. Her son was identified as Bowman.
When police officers arrived at the business, they learned Bowman’s girlfriend also works at C3 “and wanted to report abuse that Mr. Bowman was doing to her,” according to the affidavit.
An officer talked with Bowman’s girlfriend, who said she had been dating Bowman for about three months and they had been living together for two months, according to the affidavit, and that abuse had happened over the last three weeks. She said Bowman had put his hand around her throat and attempted to strangle her at least five times.
Bowman’s girlfriend said the abuse started after she was upset with Bowman because he doesn’t work or help with anything around the house. She said she didn’t seek medical help because she doesn’t have insurance and “Mr. Bowman was constantly refusing to allow her to leave,” according to the affidavit.
Bowman’s girlfriend said Bowman choked her on their bed Dec. 21, pulled her onto the floor, dragged her to the back door and threw her outside into the snow while she was wearing shorts and a tank top.
The girlfriend told police she was “extremely scared that Mr. Bowman was going to harm her again and that it would result in something more serious this time,” according to the affidavit.
Bowman arrived at C3 around 6:30 p.m. Police made contact with him in the parking lot and asked him to write a statement. He denied ever attempting to strangle his girlfriend, according to the affidavit, and said the only time he made contact her with was by grabbing her ankle. He said his girlfriend “was always trying to antagonize him.”
Police took Bowman into custody and while searching him found a clear glass pipe in his front jacket pocket. Bowman told police there was methamphetamine inside the pipe, which was later confirmed through testing.
Bowman’s bond was set at $200,000. A preliminary hearing is slated for Jan. 11.
