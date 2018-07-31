TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man accused of threatening to kill Pizza Hut employees with a wrench has been declared mentally competent for trial.
Seth Samuel Brooks, 40, was arrested in July 2016 after Pizza Hut employees said he threatened to beat and kill them with a wrench and accused them of poisoning his food. He faces one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
After numerous mental evaluations since then to determine whether Brooks is capable of understanding the court proceedings and assisting his attorney, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has said he is fit to proceed.
He is now scheduled to appear before a jury on Oct. 30.
Brooks was arrested after a Pizza Hut employee told police he had threatened her and another employee with a large wrench.
The employee said she was standing outside the restaurant when Brooks “drove at her aggressively” in his car, according to a police affidavit. She said he got out of his car and began yelling at her about poisoning his food, then got a wrench from the car and threatened to kill her if she poisoned his food again.
The employee said Brooks also threatened a delivery driver who pulled up and saw him yelling at the woman.
Police found Brooks in his car on Shoshone Street W., about three miles away from the restaurant, according to the affidavit. Brooks admitted to angrily confronting the Pizza Hut staff, but said he didn’t believe he had committed a crime because he didn’t hurt anyone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
If people are to be held accountable for acts committed years before, when insane, it would be preferable to try them while they’re still crazy. That way, they wouldn’t be innocent, yet, as they become when guided back toward recovery before trial day.
Has Brooks been incarcerated these past two years? I would hope he wasn’t allowed to remain free while insane and dangerous. That said, is the point of this trial, now that he’s presumably sane, again, to apply pressure, disgrace, and make him less employable as he steps back into public life, so he’ll snap again?
The picture of Brooks in this article should have been displayed to the public two years ago and forgotten by now. Trying him back then would have made that possible. He could have been sentenced to a mental hospital, which is perhaps where he’s been anyway. Now, all this time later, showing his picture and trying him at long last, as punishment for having recovered and hopefully become a good person, again, is just plain unfair.
It could be I’m wrong, though, and the accused is known to be a horrible, dangerous person, even when sane. If that’s the case, I would support this trial. If not, no way!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.