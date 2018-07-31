Subscribe for 33¢ / day

TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man accused of threatening to kill Pizza Hut employees with a wrench has been declared mentally competent for trial.

Seth Samuel Brooks, 40, was arrested in July 2016 after Pizza Hut employees said he threatened to beat and kill them with a wrench and accused them of poisoning his food. He faces one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

After numerous mental evaluations since then to determine whether Brooks is capable of understanding the court proceedings and assisting his attorney, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has said he is fit to proceed.

He is now scheduled to appear before a jury on Oct. 30.

Brooks was arrested after a Pizza Hut employee told police he had threatened her and another employee with a large wrench.

The employee said she was standing outside the restaurant when Brooks “drove at her aggressively” in his car, according to a police affidavit. She said he got out of his car and began yelling at her about poisoning his food, then got a wrench from the car and threatened to kill her if she poisoned his food again.

The employee said Brooks also threatened a delivery driver who pulled up and saw him yelling at the woman.

Police found Brooks in his car on Shoshone Street W., about three miles away from the restaurant, according to the affidavit. Brooks admitted to angrily confronting the Pizza Hut staff, but said he didn’t believe he had committed a crime because he didn’t hurt anyone.

