TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man accused of threatening his mother with a knife will serve a minimum of three and maximum of five years in prison for the crime.
Dakota Blue Colby, 28, pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated assault in August after a trial in which he represented himself ended in a mistrial because the jury could not agree on a verdict. He entered an Alford plea, which applies when a defendant accepts a plea agreement but maintains that he is innocent.
Colby, who represented himself at a sentencing hearing Friday, "presents a significant challenge to our system," Deputy Prosecutor Peter Hatch told the court.
Colby was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in October 2017 after his mother told police he threatened her with a knife during an argument. In the months that followed, he underwent multiple mental health evaluations at the request of his public defender — and then dismissed his public defender, choosing to represent himself instead.
"He is, in fact, deeply mentally ill, but he is not legally incompetent," Hatch told the court Friday. Hatch argued that a lesser sentence than the state's recommended five years would depreciate the seriousness of the allegations and asked Judge Benjamin Cluff not to put Colby on probation, citing the "significant risk" that Colby would commit another crime if released into the community.
"It is easy to have empathy for the mentally ill," Hatch said. "It is harder to live with the ramifications of mental illness in your family."
Colby said little at the hearing but told Cluff that he would "succeed" if he were to be put on probation.
"All I do in my room is contemplate ideas...about my life and how to improve it," Colby said.
Cluff agreed with the state's recommendation of a minimum of three and maximum of five years in prison, a sentence he said would allow Colby to get treatment.
"This sentence will give the defendant the highest likelihood of being rehabilitated," Cluff said.
Colby will receive credit for the time he has already served in custody.
