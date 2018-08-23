TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man accused of threatening his mother with a knife pleaded guilty in the middle of his jury trial Thursday.
Dakota Blue Colby, 27, was charged in October with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A trial last month, in which Colby represented himself, ended in a mistrial when the jury could not agree on a verdict.
A second trial Thursday came to a halt post-jury selection when Colby and the prosecutor's office reached an agreement. Colby will plead guilty to one count of aggravated assault; in exchange, the state will dismiss the deadly weapon enhancement, which could have added up to 15 years to Colby's sentence.
He has entered an Alford plea, which applies when a defendant accepts a plea agreement but maintains that he is innocent.
"I just don't want to be found guilty on...evidence against me, if it's not there or if it is there," Colby said. "I'd just rather get it over with."
Colby is accused of threatening his mother with a knife during an argument. In his first trial last month, Colby's mother, Amy Oyler, testified that her son picked up a steak knife and asked, "Do you want to go, b---h?" before following her up the stairs.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19. He faces up to five years in prison.
