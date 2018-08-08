TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man is accused of exchanging sexually explicit text messages with a 14-year-old girl.
Stephan Nathaniel Lowry, 22, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of lewd conduct with a child under 16 and enticing a child through the internet, video or another communication device.
Police began investigating Lowry after the girl’s mother reported in March that her daughter had been sending inappropriate photos to him, according to a police affidavit. The girl told police that she and Lowry sent each other sexual messages and photos through texting and on Facebook.
When questioned by police, Lowry first said he meant to send the messages to another woman with the same name as the 14-year-old, according to the affidavit.
He later admitted to having sexual contact with the teenager through messaging and video chatting and also confessed to having one sexual encounter with the 14-year-old in person.
He has been jailed on a $25,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17.
