TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man is facing felony charges after police said he sent explicit videos of an ex-girlfriend to mutual acquaintances.

Louis Smothers, 55, was arraigned Thursday on two counts of video voyeurism and jailed on a $50,000 bond.

Smothers was arrested Halloween night after the victim called police and said Smothers was sending explicit videos of her to people over Facebook messenger. 

In a recent voicemail on the victim's phone, Smothers could be heard threatening to put sexual photos of the woman on the internet, according to court documents.

When questioned by police, Smothers denied sending the videos. He told officers that his ex-girlfriend must have logged onto his Facebook account remotely and sent the videos herself to get him into trouble, but did not have an explanation for the voicemail. 

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9.

