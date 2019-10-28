TWIN FALLS — A man who police say was impersonating a Homeland Security officer at Walmart entered his plea Monday morning.
Thomas Wildman, 38, appeared before Fifth District Judge Benjamin Cluff at the Twin Falls County Judicial Annex with his attorney, Tim Williams.
Wildman pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of burglary, unlawful exercise of police functions and possession of a controlled substance.
The maximum sentences on the various charges range from five to 10 years in prison and fines of $15,000 to $50,000.
Wildman, along with Aaron K. Altes, 44, went to the Walmart on Cheney Drive on Aug. 29, dressed in black and wearing badges on lanyards around their necks, court documents say. Wildman also carried a pistol in a holster. They left the store without paying for about $750 in merchandise.
Both men told Walmart employees they were Homeland Security and CIA officers.
Upon their arrest early the next morning, both were found to have methamphetamine in their possession.
Wildman's trial date has been scheduled for March 4. Altes' trial is set for March 10.
Both remain in custody at the Twin Falls County Jail.
