TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man accused of drunkenly hitting a woman with the butt of a shotgun and threatening to kill several others waived his right to a preliminary hearing Monday morning.
Gary Lynn Gaither, 43, was bound over to district court on one count of aggravated battery and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Gaither was arrested August 19 after police were called to Bellevue Court for reports of a man yelling in the street with a shotgun, according to an affidavit.
The first officer on the scene found Gaither holding what appeared to be a long gun, police said. Gaither reportedly began challenging the officer, saying, "Bring it," before going into his garage.
After Gaither went into his garage, a woman ran out of another house and told the officer that Gaither beat her up, according to the affidavit. The woman had significant injuries to her head, police said, including a large laceration to her forehead above her left eye. She was bleeding from the left side of her head, "soaking" her shirt, hands and pants with blood.
The woman’s sister told police that the two women had gone outside to smoke when Gaither began yelling at them, calling them vulgar names and obscenities.
Later, the woman’s sister said, Gaither came out with a gun and pointed it at them while threatening to kill them, according to court documents. She said Gaither hit her sister with the buttstock of the shotgun, knocking her out.
The woman’s sister’s boyfriend, who was "covered in blood," told police he "beat the s---" out of Gaither and restrained him while another neighbor took the shotgun, according to the affidavit.
One witness, who was also outside smoking a cigarette at the time, said he heard Gaither tell his neighbors he was going to kill them and saw the woman lying on the ground in a puddle of blood.
After several people tried to subdue Gaither in the street, Gaither went into his garage and returned with another long gun, the witness said.
The affidavit noted that Gaither was highly intoxicated at the time of his arrest. He "continued to yell, scream and cuss from the back of the patrol vehicle" at officers and other people outside, police said, and he tried to kick and headbutt the metal and Plexiglas divider inside the car.
A preliminary hearing for Gaither was scheduled for Monday morning, but Gaither waived his right to a hearing and chose to be directly bound over to district court.
You can't fix stupid. Let's hope this guy gets more than a 'suspended sentence' he really needs some timeout.
