TWIN FALLS — Some offices within the Twin Falls criminal justice system will get what they say is a much-needed boost in staffing this fiscal year, Twin Falls County Commissioners determined Wednesday.
The commission approved the county’s proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2019 Wednesday morning. The budget includes funding for additional employees in the prosecuting attorney’s office, public defender’s office, and jail.
The county will set aside $700,000 from the justice fund reserve this year, a $300,000 increase from last year. Commissioners say the increase in funding is needed in part to cover the rising cost of housing jail inmates out of the county as the Twin Falls jail overflows.
“We all recognize that the justice fund and the courts are seeing some real stress,” Commissioner Terry Kramer said.
The prosecuting attorney’s office will receive funding for three additional employees: a new felony attorney, a legal assistant, and a victim witness coordinator.
“They’ll allow us to keep our head above water in what is a remarkably busy year where we’ve seen... the number of cases that our office handles just go through the roof,” Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs told the Times-News after the budget hearing.
Loebs said his office received 95 new felony cases in August, the second largest monthly caseload in the county’s history. The largest caseload came in April when the prosecuting attorney’s office received 100 new cases. The office is on track to handle about 20 percent more cases this year than it did last year.
“Those kind of numbers are just impossible to deal with without an increase in attorneys and staff,” Loebs said.
The public defender’s office is getting a new felony attorney as well.
The 224-bed jail, which held 256 inmates Wednesday, will also see an increase in staffing this year, with four new jail technicians.
The jail currently has two jail technicians who work Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., administrator Capt. Doug Hughes said. When those technicians are off-duty, deputies are left to handle the booking process, paperwork, and other duties that the technicians would normally perform, Hughes said.
By adding four new positions, jail technicians will be able to cover these duties 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“That will free up the deputies to handle some of the issues that are created with the crowding and handling of people moving in and out of the facilities,” Hughes said.
The budget also includes funding for two new court security officers and a juvenile probation employee.
“We’re very pleased with the whole budgeting process this year,” Hughes said. “It was a good cooperative effort.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.