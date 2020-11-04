Twin Falls judge named Idaho chief justice

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He received his undergraduate and law degrees from Brigham Young University, graduating in 1987 from BYU’s J. Reuben Clark Law School. He was admitted to the Idaho State Bar that same year.

Bevan practiced law in Twin Falls for over sixteen years, serving as the Twin Falls County prosecutor from 1993 to 1997. While a practicing attorney, Justice Bevan was elected president of the Fifth District Bar Association and served on a number of statewide, law-related committees. He is also a past president and board member of the Magic Valley YMCA and the CARES advisory board.

Gov. Dirk Kempthorne appointed Bevan as a district judge in November 2003, where he served for fourteen years. As a state district judge, he presided over both the Fifth Judicial District Mental Health Court and the Veteran’s Treatment Court. He also served for eight years as the Administrative District Judge. Bevan is presently the chair of the Idaho Supreme Court’s Treatment Court Committee, its Criminal Rules Committee and its Security Committee.

Bevan is a 2014 graduate of the National Center for State Courts Toll Fellowship Program. In 2019, Bevan was awarded the Leaders in Law Lifetime Achievement Award from the Idaho Business Review.