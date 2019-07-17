TWIN FALLS — Jurors were asked Wednesday to consider what kind of man would beat a young girl for not doing laundry correctly.
Prosecutors opened the trial for David Herrera Gonzalez by recounting the beating and threat with brass knuckles described by a 10-year-old girl in February.
Gonzalez, 32, is charged with multiple felony counts, including aggravated battery and injury to a child. He appeared before Fifth District Judge Roger B. Harris at Twin Falls County Court with his attorney, Daniel Brown.
Brown told jurors that while the child was injured, the source of those injuries would be called into question during the trial.
The jury of seven men and six women, including one alternate juror, were selected but excused from the courtroom prior to Twin Falls County Deputy Prosecutor Kiel Willmore and Brown making arguments about Willmore's planned use of photos of the girl during his opening statements.
That contentiousness continued through the afternoon with Brown regularly objecting to Willmore's comments.
Gonzalez punched the girl, tore the flesh beneath her tongue by yanking on her lower jaw with his fingers, and struck her with brass knuckles with spikes, Willmore said in his opening statement.
Brown began his defense by reminded the jury that opening statements are not evidence. He advised them to listen to the evidence and form their own opinion. While the evidence will show the girl had injuries, Brown continued, "the source of those injuries will be questioned in your mind."
The first witness called was the girl's mother. Willmore asked her about the girl's chores around the house, which included washing dishes, doing laundry and helping clean.
The woman was at work on Feb. 28, when the incident took place, she testified. Willmore asked about the girl's text messages during the incident, and why she didn't return home sooner. The woman said she had been unable to leave her workplace.
When she arrived home, she found Gonzalez drunk, slurring his words and having to hold onto the wall while walking, she said.
She left with the girl, but was too afraid to take her directly to the hospital, the woman testified.
"Daniel told me he could make things worse if I went to law enforcement," she said.
A nurse at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center called police after the girl was taken to the emergency room later that night.
Later Wednesday the girl testified for more than an hour about the events of that evening saying how Gonzalez had abused her.
In cross-examination, Brown asked about some of her contradictory statements made in previous interviews and testimony. The girl, now 11, admitted she has difficulty remembering some of the events of that night, which Willmore affirmed during his re-direct questioning.
The day ended with two medical professionals from St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center's Emergency Department testifying about the girl's injuries.
The trial continues Thursday, with Twin Falls Police officers expected to testify, and possibly Gonzalez himself.
