Twin Falls, Filer police investigating graffiti

“We’re processing evidence to see if there is something we can use to identify the people who are responsible,” Troumbley said.

Filer deals with the occasional graffiti, but the extent of the recent vandalism at the Filer Storage Company on Yakima Avenue is uncommon, Troumbley said. Depending on the cost of the damages the business incurred, those guilty of the graffiti could face either misdemeanor or felony charges.

Although it does happen, graffiti is not a significant issue in Twin Falls, Garner said. This recent proliferation of vandalism is especially unusual because it has happened in places with high amounts of traffic, such as Blue Lakes Boulevard and Second Avenue West.

“In my experience, you might see graffiti in alleys, not busy commercial corridors,” Garner said.

The department has increased the number of officers available between 4 a.m. and sunrise, when police believe the majority of this vandalism has taken place, Garner said. Because there is not much physical evidence left behind at scenes of graffiti, the department is focused on catching somebody in the act or on through tips from the community.