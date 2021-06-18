Twin Falls, Filer police investigating graffiti

TWIN FALLS — Police are working to determine who has been spray painting the words “slop” and “geek” on the sides of buildings throughout the city.
A rash of graffiti vandalism started at the post office on Second Avenue West about four weeks ago, police Lt. Chuck Garner said. The police department is aware of 14 additional instances of somebody spray painting the same words on private property over the last month.
The department does not have information on potential suspects, the meaning behind the graffiti tags or whether they are gang-related.
“It’s graffiti we’ve never seen before,” Garner said.
Officers believe the majority of these acts of vandalism have taken place during the early morning. Garner said the department obtained video from a business near Washington Federal Bank on Blue Lakes Boulevard, which got tagged in late May, but exterior lighting whited out the footage.
The Filer Police Department shared on Facebook that somebody spray painted the same words on a business in the city last week.
Filer Police Chief Jeff Troumbley said he has been in contact with the Twin Falls Police Department about the vandalism. Although the situation is still under investigation, he is fairly certain that the same people are responsible for the tagging in both cities.
“We’re processing evidence to see if there is something we can use to identify the people who are responsible,” Troumbley said.
Filer deals with the occasional graffiti, but the extent of the recent vandalism at the Filer Storage Company on Yakima Avenue is uncommon, Troumbley said. Depending on the cost of the damages the business incurred, those guilty of the graffiti could face either misdemeanor or felony charges.
Although it does happen, graffiti is not a significant issue in Twin Falls, Garner said. This recent proliferation of vandalism is especially unusual because it has happened in places with high amounts of traffic, such as Blue Lakes Boulevard and Second Avenue West.
“In my experience, you might see graffiti in alleys, not busy commercial corridors,” Garner said.
The department has increased the number of officers available between 4 a.m. and sunrise, when police believe the majority of this vandalism has taken place, Garner said. Because there is not much physical evidence left behind at scenes of graffiti, the department is focused on catching somebody in the act or on through tips from the community.
Five years ago, the City Council adopted an ordinance intended to curb graffiti in Twin Falls. The ordinance allows the police department to issue notices requiring property owners to remove the spray paint within a certain amount of time. If a property owner does not comply, the city will remove it at the property owner’s expense, along with a potential fine.